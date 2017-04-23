Indians' Brandon Guyer: Will bat third in Sunday's lineup
Guyer will start in left field and bat third in the order Sunday against the White Sox.
Guyer will be a direct replacement in the lineup for Michael Brantley, who will be rewarded with a day off after homering and driving in two runs Saturday. It's likely that Guyer's excellent career mark against left-handed pitching will make him a mainstay in the Tribe lineup whenever a southpaw is starting for the opposition, and given his favorable spot in the No. 3 spot Sunday against White Sox hurler Derek Holland, Guyer could be a nice value play in DFS contests.
More News
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Hitting third Friday•
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Takes over in right field•
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Batting third in order Sunday•
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Crosses plate in season debut•
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Lands first start of season•
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Returns from flu•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...