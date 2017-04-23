Guyer will start in left field and bat third in the order Sunday against the White Sox.

Guyer will be a direct replacement in the lineup for Michael Brantley, who will be rewarded with a day off after homering and driving in two runs Saturday. It's likely that Guyer's excellent career mark against left-handed pitching will make him a mainstay in the Tribe lineup whenever a southpaw is starting for the opposition, and given his favorable spot in the No. 3 spot Sunday against White Sox hurler Derek Holland, Guyer could be a nice value play in DFS contests.