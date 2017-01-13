Indians' Bryan Shaw: Avoids arbitration with Indians, agrees to $4.6 million deal
Shaw and the Indians avoided arbitration on Friday with a $4.6 million deal, Jon Heyman of CBS Sports reports.
Shaw was a valuable member of the daunting Cleveland bullpen in 2016, leading the league in appearances with 75 while posting a strong 3.24 ERA. This should be his final round of arbitration, with the 29-year-old likely hitting free agency next offseason.
More News
-
Indians' Bryan Shaw: Key cog in Cleveland's bullpen•
-
Indians' Bryan Shaw: Remains Cleveland set-up man•
-
Indians' Bryan Shaw: Pitches shutout inning in Indians victory•
-
Indians' Bryan Shaw: Strikes out two in scoreless inning•
-
Indians' Bryan Shaw: Will handle regular spring training workload•
-
Indians' Bryan Shaw: Agrees to one-year deal with Indians•