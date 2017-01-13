Shaw and the Indians avoided arbitration on Friday with a $4.6 million deal, Jon Heyman of CBS Sports reports.

Shaw was a valuable member of the daunting Cleveland bullpen in 2016, leading the league in appearances with 75 while posting a strong 3.24 ERA. This should be his final round of arbitration, with the 29-year-old likely hitting free agency next offseason.

