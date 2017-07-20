Shaw (2-4) was charged with his second blown save of the year, and took the loss Wednesday after allowing two runs on a pair of hits. He retired two batters via strikeout.

After an error by first baseman Carlos Santana, the reliever was tagged for a two-run double by Buster Posey that propelled the Giants to a 5-4 victory. In six July games, Shaw has surrendered six runs on eight hits and two walks, raising his ERA more than a full point during the month.