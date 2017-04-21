Shaw faced just two batters, walking one and striking out the other, en route to his third hold of the season Thursday in Minnesota.

Albeit early in the campaign, Shaw hasn't been overly impressive through his first eight games. His 6.1 percent strikeout rate and 63.6 percent strand rate are well off the marks he's posted in previous campaigns. However, Shaw's .338 BABIP is a stroke of bad luck, and owners can expect the numbers to even themselves out in due time.