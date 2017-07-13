Indians' Bryan Shaw: Targeting fourth straight 20-hold season
Shaw wrapped up his first half of 2017 with a 2.81 ERA, 11 holds and two saves over 42 games.
Since becoming an Indian in 2013, Shaw has made more appearances (341) than any other MLB reliever. He's on pace to log 20-plus holds for a fourth consecutive season, making him roster-worthy in deeper leagues that reward such performances. However, Shaw's 7.8 K/9 is well below last year's 9.3 mark, and the 29-year-old's 3.89 BB/9 is a career worst.
