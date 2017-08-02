Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Battered by BoSox on Tuesday
Carrasco surrendered five runs on six hits and three walks over only 1.2 innings but escaped with a no-decision in Tuesday's 12-10 loss to the Red Sox. He struck out one.
In what was expected to be a pitcher's duel with Chris Sale, Carrasco instead couldn't get out of the second inning as Boston sent 10 men to the plate in that frame and tagged the right-hander for four extra-base hits (three doubles and a Mitch Moreland homer). Carrasco will look to get back on track Sunday at home against the Yankees.
More News
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Shows improvement in July•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Strikes out five in Wednesday's no-decision•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Takes no-decision in quality start•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Takes fourth loss despite 10 strikeouts•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Fans season-high 11 in Friday's win•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Bounces back for ninth win•
-
Trade charts: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...