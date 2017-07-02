Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Bounces back for ninth win
Carrasco (9-3) allowed just a single run on four hits and a walk while striking out seven batters through seven innings during Saturday's win over Detroit.
This was a reassuring rebound following Monday's rough outing against Texas on the road. Carrasco has allowed two runs or fewer in 11 of 16 starts this season and sports a high-end 3.50 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 9.5 K/9 for the year. He lines up to face the Tigers in a repeat matchup at Progressive Field in his next start.
