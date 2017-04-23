Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Dominates White Sox during Saturday's win
Carrasco (2-1) pitched eight scoreless innings with just three hits and a walk allowed and eight strikeouts during Saturday's win over the White Sox.
It's always encouraging when an ace takes care of business against an inferior opponent, and Carrasco did just that Saturday. He's now sporting a 1.65 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and has struck out 27 batters through 27.1 innings to start the campaign. Carrasco lines up to face the Mariners next.
