Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Fans season-high 11 in Friday's win

Carrasco (10-3) allowed two runs on nine hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out 11 in Friday's 11-2 win over the Tigers.

He became just the second Cleveland pitcher in history (after Justin Masterson in 2014) to record an immaculate inning, striking out Nick Castellanos, Mikie Mahtook and Jose Iglesias on nine pitches in the fifth. A rough outing against the Rangers aside Carrasco has been on a roll lately, striking out at least seven batters in five straight trips to the mound and recording quality starts in four of those five. The right-hander is set to kick off the second half for Cleveland next Friday in Oakland.