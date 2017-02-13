Indians' Carlos Carrasco: In line for 30 spring innings

Carrasco could see around 30 innings during spring training, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old righty was experiencing arguably his best major league season in 2016 prior to breaking his hand, but he is apparently completely healthy now and ready to get back into action. That being said, the Indians seem to be taking a more cautious approach with him, as an inning limit should keep him healthy and in line to play a big part as Cleveland attempts to repeat as American League champions.