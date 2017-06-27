Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Struggles against Rangers

Carrasco allowed eight runs on six hits and three walks while striking out seven batters through just 3.1 innings during Monday's win over Texas. He didn't factor into the decision.

This was just the fourth time in 15 starts that Carrasco has surrendered more than three runs in a game, and Texas boasts a dangerous lineup, so it's probably best not to overreact to Monday's showing. Even following the disastrous outing, Carrasco sports a rock-solid 3.67 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 9.5 K/9. He'll look to rebound in his next start against Detroit at Comerica Park.