Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Struggles against Rangers
Carrasco allowed eight runs on six hits and three walks while striking out seven batters through just 3.1 innings during Monday's win over Texas. He didn't factor into the decision.
This was just the fourth time in 15 starts that Carrasco has surrendered more than three runs in a game, and Texas boasts a dangerous lineup, so it's probably best not to overreact to Monday's showing. Even following the disastrous outing, Carrasco sports a rock-solid 3.67 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 9.5 K/9. He'll look to rebound in his next start against Detroit at Comerica Park.
More News
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Fans 10 to notch eighth win•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Handles Twins over 6.1 innings•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Beats White Sox in abbreviated outing•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Next start pushed to Sunday•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Blasted for five runs in Saturday loss•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Churns out perfect record in May•
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...