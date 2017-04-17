Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Struggles with control in loss to Tigers

Carrasco (1-1) took the loss Sunday against the Tigers, allowing two runs on four hits and five walks across 6.2 innings. He struck out five.

Carrasco struggled with his command at times, issuing five walks for the first time in his nine-year big league career. He still battled into the seventh inning and was only breached by a two-run homer from Alex Avila in the second. Control issues have not been a problem at all for Carrasco, who had issued just one free pass in 2017 prior to Sunday, and his overall body of work suggests he should be in for another quality outing Friday against the White Sox.