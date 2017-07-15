Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Takes fourth loss despite 10 strikeouts

Carrasco (10-4) struck out 10 over 6.1 innings but allowed five runs on six hits and two walks in a loss Friday against the Athletics.

Carrasco has now reached double-digits in strikeouts in three of his past six starts and has 21 strikeouts over his past two starts. Unfortunately, his mistakes were punished hard Friday night, as he gave up a pair of home runs and a pair of doubles among the six Athletics hits off him. Carrasco is about as nasty as it gets, but his propensity for allowing extra-base hits is a major weakness -- he has now given up 14 home runs in just 18 starts.