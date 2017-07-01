Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Wins four June starts despite struggles
Despite escaping with a 4-1 record in June, Carrasco posted an uninspiring 5.01 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in 32.1 innings over five starts.
The righty's performance in June was way off what he showed in the campaign's first two months. Carrasco's effort over the last 30 days ballooned his ERA from 2.89 to 3.67, but owners of the 30-year-old have to be happy with the pitcher's performance overall. Carrasco opens July ranked in the AL's top five for wins (eight) and WHIP, while his 96 strikeouts place ninth in the league.
