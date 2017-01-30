Frias was traded from the Dodgers to the Indians on Monday in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

The righty was designated for assignment by the Dodgers last week, so this trade doesn't come as too much of a surprise. Over parts of the last three seasons, Frias logged a 4.50 ERA in 114 innings with the big-league club, although he also spent time in the minors. After an injury forced him to miss the second half of 2016, he will look to bounce back and compete for a bullpen spot with the Tribe in 2017. Richie Shaffer was designated for assignment to open up a 40-man roster spot for Frias.