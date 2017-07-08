Indians' Carlos Santana: Activated from paternity list

Santana was activated from the paternity list in advance of Saturday's game against the Tigers.

After missing the last three games to attend to the birth of his child, Santana will presumably slot back in against righty Justin Verlander. Shawn Armstrong was optioned to Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding move.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast