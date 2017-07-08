Indians' Carlos Santana: Activated from paternity list
Santana was activated from the paternity list in advance of Saturday's game against the Tigers.
After missing the last three games to attend to the birth of his child, Santana will presumably slot back in against righty Justin Verlander. Shawn Armstrong was optioned to Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Hitting seventh Saturday•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Remains away from team•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Goes on paternity leave•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Plates three runs in win over Rangers•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Smashes seventh home run Saturday•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Drives in two runs against Royals•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...