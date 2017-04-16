Indians' Carlos Santana: Breaks slump with three-hit effort
Santana went 3-for-6 with a double, a homer and four RBI in Saturday's win against the Tigers.
Santana launched his second homer of the season in the second inning to give the Indians a 5-0 lead of a game they'd win easily. After collecting just a single hit over his previous 22 at-bats, his performance moved his batting average up 38 points, but it's the homer that likely got his fantasy owners excited, as he's looking to replicate the career-high 34 of them he hit in 2016.
More News
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Set to start in outfield this weekend•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Crushes first home run of 2017•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Has successful opener in leadoff spot•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Set to hit leadoff•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Returns to Cactus League action•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Will be primary first baseman•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...