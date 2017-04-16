Indians' Carlos Santana: Breaks slump with three-hit effort

Santana went 3-for-6 with a double, a homer and four RBI in Saturday's win against the Tigers.

Santana launched his second homer of the season in the second inning to give the Indians a 5-0 lead of a game they'd win easily. After collecting just a single hit over his previous 22 at-bats, his performance moved his batting average up 38 points, but it's the homer that likely got his fantasy owners excited, as he's looking to replicate the career-high 34 of them he hit in 2016.