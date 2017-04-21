Indians' Carlos Santana: Drives in two runs against Twins

Santana went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and a run during Thursday's win over Minnesota.

While it's been a mediocre start for Santana (.254/.315/.433 slash line), he's gone 9-for-24 with three runs, two doubles, a home run and seven RBI over his past five games. Additionally, leading off hasn't hurt his RBI opportunities and improves his upside to score runs. It's also a boon in daily contests. With a career .364 on-base percentage entering Thursday, it's worth noting that Santana has more value in leagues including OBP.