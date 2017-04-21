Indians' Carlos Santana: Drives in two runs against Twins
Santana went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and a run during Thursday's win over Minnesota.
While it's been a mediocre start for Santana (.254/.315/.433 slash line), he's gone 9-for-24 with three runs, two doubles, a home run and seven RBI over his past five games. Additionally, leading off hasn't hurt his RBI opportunities and improves his upside to score runs. It's also a boon in daily contests. With a career .364 on-base percentage entering Thursday, it's worth noting that Santana has more value in leagues including OBP.
More News
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Breaks slump with three-hit effort•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Set to start in outfield this weekend•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Crushes first home run of 2017•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Has successful opener in leadoff spot•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Set to hit leadoff•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Returns to Cactus League action•
-
Could Jason Vargas be this good?
Jason Vargas has been the most surprising pitcher in Fantasy Baseball so far. Scott White discusses...
-
Don't give up on these six pitchers
Before you hit the 'drop' button, Chris Towers identifies six pitchers you should not give...
-
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...
-
Waivers: Garrett, Vargas make cases
Amir Garrett is widely owned by now, but not Jason Vargas. Scott White touches on them and...
-
Prospects: Is Meadows the answer?
Austin Meadows would seem like a logical choice to step in for the suspended Starling Marte,...
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...