Indians' Carlos Santana: Drives two doubles in return
Santana went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, an RBI, one run and a walk in Saturday's victory over Detroit.
Making his return from the paternity list, Santana picked up where he left off. The first baseman has now logged multi-hit performances in four of his last five games, knocking out five doubles and six RBI while raising his average to .237, its highest point since May 8.
