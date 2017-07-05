Indians' Carlos Santana: Goes on paternity leave

Santana was placed on the paternity list prior to Wednesday's game, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Santana will miss Wednesday's game, and could potentially be out until Saturday if he takes the full three days away from the team. In a corresponding move, the Indians activated Abraham Almonte (biceps) from the disabled list.

