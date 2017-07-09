Indians' Carlos Santana: Hits two doubles in return

Santana went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, an RBI, one run and a walk in Saturday's victory over Detroit.

Making his return from the paternity list, Santana picked up where he left off. The first baseman has now logged multi-hit performances in four of his last five games, knocking out five doubles and six RBI while raising his average to .237, its highest point since May 8.

