Indians' Carlos Santana: Hitting seventh Saturday

Santana is hitting seventh and starting at first base Saturday against the Tigers.

He was activated from the paternity list earlier in the day, just in time to face Justin Verlander in the penultimate game of the first half. Santana is hitting .233 with eight home runs in 73 career at-bats against Verlander.

