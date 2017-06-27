Indians' Carlos Santana: Plates three runs in win over Rangers
Santana went 2-for-5 with a double, three RBI and three runs during Monday's win over Texas.
Despite piling up 41 RBI and 46 runs, it's been an underwhelming campaign for Santana. as his .225/.328/.384 slash line and nine home runs are disappointing marks. His fantasy floor remains high, and it wouldn't be shocking to see him improve on his 10.1 HR/FB rate after posting a 16.9 mark last season. Additionally, this could prove to be an opportune buy-low spot.
