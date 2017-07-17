Indians' Carlos Santana: Positioned on bench Monday

Santana is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

Santana has been a mainstay in the Indians' lineup this season but will find himself on the bench as the Indians go without a designated hitter in their interleague matchup with the Giants. Edwin Encarnacion will take over first base duties, batting cleanup.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast