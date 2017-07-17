Indians' Carlos Santana: Positioned on bench Monday
Santana is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
Santana has been a mainstay in the Indians' lineup this season but will find himself on the bench as the Indians go without a designated hitter in their interleague matchup with the Giants. Edwin Encarnacion will take over first base duties, batting cleanup.
