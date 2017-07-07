Indians' Carlos Santana: Remains away from team

Santana remains away from the team while on paternity leave for Friday's game.

This will mark the third and final game that Santana will be out of the lineup, since a player only has up to three days to spend on the paternity list. In his place, Edwin Encarnacion will man first base while Abraham Almonte takes over the designated hitting duties against the Tigers.

