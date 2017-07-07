Indians' Carlos Santana: Remains away from team
Santana remains away from the team while on paternity leave for Friday's game.
This will mark the third and final game that Santana will be out of the lineup, since a player only has up to three days to spend on the paternity list. In his place, Edwin Encarnacion will man first base while Abraham Almonte takes over the designated hitting duties against the Tigers.
More News
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Goes on paternity leave•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Plates three runs in win over Rangers•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Smashes seventh home run Saturday•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Drives in two runs against Royals•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Supplies all Cleveland's offense Wednesday•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Playing right field Tuesday•
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...