Indians' Carlos Santana: Retreats to bench Tuesday

Santana is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Giants.

With no designated hitter available in the National League park once more, Santana will retreat to the bench for the second night in a row. Edwin Encarnacion will man first base in his place, and very well could do so Wednesday as well.

