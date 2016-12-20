Colabello signed a minor league deal, which includes a spring training invite, with the Indians on Tuesday, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

The 33-year-old has spent the last two seasons with the Blue Jays organization, but he appeared in only 10 games for the big league club in 2016, due in part to serving an 80-game PED suspension. In 45 minor league contests, mostly at Triple-A, Colabello compiled a meager .185/.254/.293 slash line with 12 RBI and 51 strikeouts. Expectations will be low for Colabello, but the Indians will hope he can regain the form that saw him hit .321 with 54 RBI in 101 major league games in 2015.