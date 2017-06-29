Indians' Chris Narveson: Transfers to Double-A Akron
Narveson was moved to Double-A Akron on Thursday.
Narveson had posted a 3.68 ERA with a 1.45 WHIP during eight starts with Triple-A Columbus this season. The 35-year-old missed a full month of action with a sore left shoulder, but had played well enough when he was on the mound this year to provide organizational depth for the team. At this point in his career, Narveson may have trouble getting back to the big leagues, especially with just 8.1 innings pitched in the majors these past two years. In a corresponding move, the team promoted right-hander Nick Pasquale from Akron.
