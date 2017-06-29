Indians' Cody Allen: Allows homer in second straight game

Allen allowed two runs on three hits (one homer) while striking out two in the ninth inning of Wednesday's win over the Rangers.

In what was his third straight night of work, Allen surrendered a ninth inning home run for the second game in a row. After an Adrian Beltre homer resulted in his fourth loss of the season Tuesday, Allen conceded a home run to Elvis Andrus on Wednesday. The 28-year-old has now given up three homers in his last four contests after allowing just two round-trippers in his first 27 games. He still sports a 2.90 ERA with 44 strikeouts and 15 saves in 31 innings pitched this season, so he should continue to provide solid fantasy value.