Indians' Cody Allen: Allows homer in second straight game
Allen allowed two runs on three hits (one homer) while striking out two in the ninth inning of Wednesday's win over the Rangers.
In what was his third straight night of work, Allen surrendered a ninth inning home run for the second game in a row. After an Adrian Beltre homer resulted in his fourth loss of the season Tuesday, Allen conceded a home run to Elvis Andrus on Wednesday. The 28-year-old has now given up three homers in his last four contests after allowing just two round-trippers in his first 27 games. He still sports a 2.90 ERA with 44 strikeouts and 15 saves in 31 innings pitched this season, so he should continue to provide solid fantasy value.
More News
-
Indians' Cody Allen: Blows second save Saturday•
-
Indians' Cody Allen: Back from paternity leave•
-
Indians' Cody Allen: Placed on paternity leave•
-
Indians' Cody Allen: Away from team Wednesday•
-
Indians' Cody Allen: Sets up Miller for save•
-
Indians' Cody Allen: Strikes out a pair en route to 15th save•
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...