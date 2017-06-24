Indians' Cody Allen: Blows second save Saturday

Allen (0-3) allowed one run on one hit and one walk over one inning to take the loss Saturday against the Twins.

Allen started the eighth inning, as he was trying to protect a one-run lead, but after giving up a solo homer to Brian Dozier, he blew his second save of the year. Aside from a 1.36 WHIP, Allen should continue to be a great fantasy option based on his 2.25 ERA and his ability to close out games.