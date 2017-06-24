Indians' Cody Allen: Blows second save Saturday
Allen (0-3) allowed one run on one hit and one walk over one inning to take the loss Saturday against the Twins.
Allen started the eighth inning, as he was trying to protect a one-run lead, but after giving up a solo homer to Brian Dozier, he blew his second save of the year. Aside from a 1.36 WHIP, Allen should continue to be a great fantasy option based on his 2.25 ERA and his ability to close out games.
More News
-
Indians' Cody Allen: Back from paternity leave•
-
Indians' Cody Allen: Placed on paternity leave•
-
Indians' Cody Allen: Away from team Wednesday•
-
Indians' Cody Allen: Sets up Miller for save•
-
Indians' Cody Allen: Strikes out a pair en route to 15th save•
-
Indians' Cody Allen: Strikes out two in non-save situation•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...