Indians' Cody Allen: Blows second save Tuesday
Allen served up a walk-off three-run home run to Christian Vazquez in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday to blow his second save of the season in a 12-10 loss to the Red Sox.
With Rafael Devers on first base and two outs, Allen seemed to have gotten the job done by striking out Mitch Moreland, but catcher Yan Gomes couldn't corral the 2-2 curveball and Moreland reached on a wild pitch, setting up Vazquez's heroics. Allen is still 19-for-21 on save opportunities this season and is coming off a July in which he posted a 2.31 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB in 11.2 innings, so expect him to shake this stumble off quickly.
