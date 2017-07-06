Indians' Cody Allen: Ceding save chances to Andrew Miller
Allen will temporarily shift into a setup role more often as skipper Terry Francona aims to manage the workload of Cleveland's relievers, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
Francona wants Allen and Andrew Miller to share a similar workload this season. Entering Wednesday, the latter has logged 10 more frames than the former. "When they both have to pitch, there are going to be times Cody might go ahead of him because Andrew has carried such a workload that I'd like to see Cody shoulder that for a little bit," the skipper said. From an optimistic point of view, Allen will see an increase in usage; however, the loss of save chances will hurt his value in most fantasy formats. Francona's plan sounds temporary, but Miller has proven to be a dominant closer, and he's certainly capable of stealing the full-time job from Allen with a stretch of strong conversions.
