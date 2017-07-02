Indians' Cody Allen: Enters in eighth frame Saturday
Allen pitched a scoreless eighth inning to collect his third hold of the season during Saturday's win over Detroit.
Andrew Miller pitched the ninth inning and collected the save, which is slightly concerning to Allen's fantasy value because he had allowed four runs through four innings over his previous four appearances. It might have been a matchup-based decision for manager Terry Francona, and Allen could quickly return to ninth-inning duty. While it's definitely a situation to monitor going forward, making a hasty roster decision is ill-advised.
