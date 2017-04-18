Indians' Cody Allen: Makes it interesting, earns save
Allen allowed two hits and a walk while striking out two in the ninth inning to earn his third save of the season in Monday's 3-1 win over the Twins.
Andrew Miller set him up in the eighth while walking one and fanning one. Allen made it interesting in the ninth by loading the bases, but he was able to coax Joe Mauer to pop out to secure the save. The 28-year-old is a perfect 3-for-3 in saves this year with a sparkling 1.59 ERA and 20.6 K/9 in 5.2 innings. He's a tier below the elite closers due to the presence of Miller, but Allen owners aren't complaining.
