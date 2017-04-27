Indians' Cody Allen: Notches fourth save Wednesday

Allen struck out two in 1.1 scoreless innings Wednesday to pick up his fourth save of the season in a 7-6 win over the Astros.

The Cleveland righty has been dominant to begin the season, striking out multiple batters in all but one of his appearances so far to give him a 17:1 K:BB through eight innings. Even with Andrew Miller in the bullpen alongside him, Allen remains the team's primary closer.

