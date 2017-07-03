Indians' Cody Allen: Records one-out save Sunday

Allen retired the only batter he faced to record his 16th save of the season Sunday against the Tigers.

Although the Indians entered the ninth inning with a large lead, a five-run rally by Detroit brought them within three runs after two men had been retired in the ninth. Allen entered with the tying run on deck but needed just three pitches to induce a game-ending comebacker off the bat of Andrew Romine. Allen had operated somewhat unsuccessfully in a setup role of late, so perhaps Sunday's events indicate that the club is ready to restore the bullpen to its original configuration.