Indians' Cody Allen: Tosses clean inning for 17th save
Allen retired the side in order to pick up his 17th save of the season during Monday's 5-3 win over the Giants.
Allen entered the ninth inning with a two-run lead and made quick work of his opposition, mowing down the game's final three batters in just 13 pitches. Monday's outing brought the closer's ERA back below 3.00 on the season.
