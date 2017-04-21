Indians' Cody Allen: Whiffs two in non-save situation
Allen struck out two in a perfect inning Thursday against the Twins.
The closer began warming up in the bullpen with a save chance in mind. However, the Indians pounded out two runs in the top of the ninth that forced Allen to enter in a non-save situation. Thursday marked the righty's third perfect appearance in his last four outings. Allen sports an impressive 15:1 K:BB through his first seven games (6.2 innings) of the campaign.
