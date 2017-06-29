Indians' Corey Kluber: Dominant in win over Rangers

Kluber gave up one run on three hits and one walk while striking out 12 over eight innings in Thursday's win over the Rangers.

The 31-year-old closed out the month of June with another dominant performance -- his fourth straight double-digit strikeout game. Kluber has been on an incredible run since returning from a month-long absence due to a back issue, posting a 1.26 ERA over six starts. After a somewhat disappointing first month (4.19 ERA in April), Kluber has put himself firmly back among the elite. In fact, this may be the best version of Kluber we've seen yet.