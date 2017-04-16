Indians' Corey Kluber: Earns win despite allowing six runs
Kluber (1-1) allowed six runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out eight over 6.1 innings to earn the win Saturday against the Tigers.
Although Kluber had little success holding down the Tigers bats, he was spotted to an early seven-run lead, and at least his fantasy owners came away from this contest with a win. He's now allowed at least five runs in two of his three starts to begin the year, but there's no reason to think that the Indians ace won't be able to quickly settle into a groove and turn things around. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Twins.
