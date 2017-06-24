Indians' Corey Kluber: Fans 13 in no-decision Saturday

Kluber (6-2) allowed two unearned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out 13 across seven innings, but received no decision Saturday against the Twins.

Kluber was the victim of limited run support, which likely kept him from earning his seventh win of the season. He's allowed just five earned runs over his last five starts to lower a 5.06 ERA to 3.24, and he's now looking like the fantasy ace he was drafted to be. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Rangers.