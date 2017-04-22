Indians' Corey Kluber: Fires three-hit shutout Friday
Kluber (2-1) scattered three hits and two walks while striking out nine in a complete-game shutout of the White Sox on Friday.
Chicago hitters were overmatched all night, as Kluber faced just two batters over the minimum thanks to two double plays and didn't allow a White Sox runner to even reach second base. After a couple of shaky outings to begin the campaign, the 31-year-old ace now appears to be back in his usual, dominant form. His next start will come Thursday at home against the Astros.
