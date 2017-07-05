Indians' Corey Kluber: Sets franchise record in Tuesday's loss
Kluber (7-3) allowed only one run on five hits and a walk while striking out 10 over eight innings in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to the Padres.
The right-hander set a new Cleveland franchise record with his fifth straight double-digit strikeout start, breaking the mark of four straight held by Bob Feller since 1939. Kluber also became the seventh right-hander since the deadball era to accomplish the feat, joining an illustrious group of fireballers alongside Nolan Ryan, J.R. Richard, Dwight Gooden, Pedro Martinez, Curt Schilling and Max Scherzer. Kluber will get one more start before the All-Star break Sunday at home against the Tigers.
