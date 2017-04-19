Indians' Corey Kluber: Start pushed back to Friday

Due to Wednesday's matchup with the Twins being postponed, Kluber will have his next start pushed back to Friday against the White Sox, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

Owners should never be tempted to sit an ace like Kluber, but the rescheduled matchup certainly isn't as friendly for the right-hander. The 31-year-old's splits against the Twins lineup are noticeably better than his numbers against the White Sox. Furthermore, the South Siders have been a tougher out than the guys from the Twin Cities so far in 2017. That said, Kluber is one of those special "set it and forget it" players, so deploy the former Cy Young with confidence.