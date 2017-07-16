Indians' Corey Kluber: Strikes out 12 in no-decision
Kluber allowed three earned runs on five hits over 7.1 innings in Saturday's loss to the A's, recording 12 strikeouts and zero walks in the process.
The Cleveland ace was victimized by the unlikely hitting of rookie Matt Chapman, who scored all three runs against Kluber, including a game-tying solo home run in the eighth inning. Regardless, the right-hander was able to cruise through the rest of the outing relatively unscathed while bringing his season strikeout total to a lofty 135, good for third in the American League. The three earned runs was the most Kluber has allowed since June 9, which only speaks to his dominance over that stretch, as he has posted double-digit strikeouts six times in seven starts.
