Indians' Corey Kluber: Takes no-decision Sunday
Kluber allowed one run on three hits while striking out eight over five innings of a no-decision Sunday against the Tigers. He also walked three.
Kluber's run of double-digit strikeouts is officially over, as he failed to fan 10 or more batters for the first time in six starts. His early departure was likely due to a high pitch count (101, 40 of which were balls), and had he had better command of the zone, odds are he would have racked up a couple additional K's. Nevertheless, Kluber will bring a 7-3 record, 0.99 WHIP and 2.80 ERA with him to the All-Star Game in Miami this week.
