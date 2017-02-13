Indians' Corey Kluber: Will have pitch limits to begin spring training

Kluber is expected to have some limits on his pitch count during the beginning of spring training, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The former Cy Young Award winner was one of the few healthy starters for Cleveland during their postseason run, which led to a heavy workload throughout the playoffs. The Indians seem content to ease Kluber into action this spring, which should hopefully allow him to hit the ground running when the regular season rolls around and continue to log a lot of innings as one of Cleveland's top starters.