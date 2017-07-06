Indians' Corey Kluber: Wins AL Pitcher of the Month for June
Kluber was named the AL Pitcher of the Month after going 4-0 with 64 strikeouts over 43 innings in June.
Jordan Bastian of MLB.com points out that Kluber joined Sam McDowell and Bob Feller as the only pitchers in Indians history with 64 or more strikeouts in one month. The Tribe's ace recently moved into the organizations top-10 for career strikeouts while becoming the first pitcher in franchise history to have 10-plus punch outs in five straight starts. Despite missing a month due to a back injury, Kluber's 115 strikeouts are fourth-best in the AL, and the righty's 2.85 ERA and 0.97 WHIP place fourth and second, respectively, in the league. He looks primed for a strong second half to say the least.
