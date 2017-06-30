Otero is an option to start Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

Otero is tentatively in line to make the start, but that could change if he is used out of the bullpen either Friday night or during Game 1 of the doubleheader. If he is used in relief before Game 2, southpaw Ryan Merritt would step in to start for him. Otero has a 3.68 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 31 innings of relief this year. He hasn't pitched more than two innings in any outing this season, so he'd likely be on a pitch count, with manager Terry Francona leaning on the bullpen to finish out the contest.