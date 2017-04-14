Otero coughed up one run on three hits during an inning of relief Thursday against the White Sox.

Otero has now given up multiple hits in three of his five appearances. The right-hander also surrendered a run in each of those same contests. His 6.23 ERA and 2.08 WHIP won't sit well with manager Terry Francona after Otero failed to show much of anything during spring training this year.